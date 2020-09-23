The justice ministry said the fund, to which the federal and Bavarian state governments as well as the city of Munich will contribute, will be open to those “immediately affected” by the attack. It is part of the 2021 budget which was approved by the Cabinet Wednesday and will now go to parliament.
An initial investigation of the attack, in which Koehler was found to have acted alone, was closed in 1982. But in 2014, federal prosecutors said they were looking at the matter again after a previously unknown witness surfaced.
In July, prosecutors said the witness’ indications that there may have been co-conspirators hadn’t been corroborated, and closed the new probe.
The investigation also didn’t support the idea that members of any far-right groups were involved in any criminally relevant way in the attack. There is no question mark over Koehler’s own far-right motivation, prosecutors said.
Justice Minister Christine Lambrecht said the suffering of victims was worsened by “many years of uncertainty” and the lack of earlier official recognition that it was a far-right attack. She said authorities “want to send a late, but nevertheless important signal of solidarity.”
“We want to support people who are still suffering today from the consequences of the attack,” Lambrecht said in a statement. “The state must stand up more for those affected by right-wing extremism, racism and hatred.”
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.