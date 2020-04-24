Prosecutor Lars Janssen told dpa that the suspect, who wasn’t named, claimed to have been under the influence of drugs when he attacked the victim, a Yazidi Kurd who fled to Germany from northern Iraq in 2014.
Yazidi groups have accused German authorities of not sufficiently investigating a possible racist motive.
Janssen said the suspect, who didn’t know the victim, had described himself toward prosecutors as someone who sought to provoke others by ‘trolling’ them online.
