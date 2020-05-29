On Wednesday, her plan to allow the European Union to raise $550 billion independently and channel it toward pandemic-struck countries was at the heart of a rescue plan proposed by E.U. leaders in Brussels. The plan would give the European Union some of the powers of a state, at least temporarily, and would mark an unprecedented step toward integration that Germany has previously opposed.
The slogan, however, might have a little more precedent. Merkel’s spokesman did not say Friday whether it would be emblazoned on red baseball caps and sold to adoring E.U. fans. (The Trumpian version of the slogan is only in the German-language version. The official English version is “Together for Europe’s Recovery.”)
“As the president of the council, we will do everything in our power to ensure that Europe regains economic strength and competitiveness,” the spokesman, Steffen Seibert, said at a Berlin presentation of the slogan and its accompanying logo, a blue Mobius strip with a splash of black, red and gold Germanic colors.
Seibert said the Mobius strip represented Europe’s ability to create unity and solidarity. Detractors on Twitter noted that it may simply foretell the unending negotiations that will surely be necessary amid divisions among the 27 E.U. nations about how to fight the consequences of the pandemic.
The six-month presidency is a coordinating and partly symbolic role that allows German leaders to run E.U. meetings and set the agenda during the second half of this year. Merkel has announced plans to retire next year after leading Germany since 2005, so the presidency will frame her legacy.