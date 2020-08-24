Germany’s deputy finance minister, Joerg Kukies, said the first green bonds worth 4 billion euros will be issued next month, with the rest released in the fourth quarter.
The government has identified spending of over 12.7 billion euros that would meet the criteria of green investment, Kukies said.
Germany’s state-owned KfW bank and several municipalities have already issued their own green bonds.
