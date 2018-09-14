CAIRO — The German broadcaster Deutsche Welle says that allegations of sexual harassment against one of its former employees have proven credible, as an Egyptian TV host has condemned such allegations against him.

DW said in an internal statement Friday that its investigation showed that “the allegations made are credible ... and the accused person no longer works for DW.” It added it could not reveal further details “for legal reasons.”

Spokesman Christoph Jumpelt confirmed the statement.

It comes as sexual harassment allegations recently surfaced in Egypt’s pro-government media against Egyptian-British TV host, Yosri Fouda, a critic of President Abdel-Fatah el-Sissi’s government who has been working for DW.

Fouda said in a Facebook post Wednesday that they were a smear campaign and that no legal action has been taken against him.

