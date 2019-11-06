Lufthansa said Wednesday it is putting together a special flight plan and passengers will be able to check their flight’s status on its website .

It said that it will be able to operate 2,300 of Thursday’s 3,000 planned flights and 2,400 of those planned for Friday. Around 180,000 passengers will be affected by cancelations.

A Frankfurt court earlier Wednesday rejected an attempt by Lufthansa to block the strike. Lufthansa said it would appeal.

