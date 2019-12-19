A court issued an injunction late Wednesday against the strike, Germany’s dpa news agency reported, but Ver.di was expected to appeal that and it wasn’t clear how the labor stoppage would proceed. Ver.di couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.

Regardless, Lufthansa has set up temporary catering stations in the two airports to offer customers free snacks and drinks, and says it will reimburse costs for customers purchasing their own meals and beverages “up to a reasonable level.”

It cautioned ahead of time that in “exceptional cases” flights may be canceled and urged passengers to check the status of their bookings online.

Ver.di says LSG Sky Chefs has 35,500 employees and produces around 700 million meals for 300 airlines annually.

