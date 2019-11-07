Germany aims to reach 1.5% by 2024. Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, who leads Merkel’s party, says it should reach 2% by 2031.

Merkel said after meeting Thursday with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg that, in view of what Germany has done in recent years, “it is a realistic but ambitious proposal to reach this (2 in 2031.”

The 2% defense spending aim is disputed by the junior partners in Merkel’s coalition government.

