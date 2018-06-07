German Chancellor Angela Merkel answers questions of lawmakers during a government questioning as part of a meeting of the German parliament, Bundestag, at the Reichstag building in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, June 6, 2018. The reflections are caused by a metallic handrail at the press tribune. (Michael Sohn/Associated Press)

BERLIN — German Chancellor Angela Merkel says European Union countries on the U.N. Security Council should coordinate their activities better, speaking as Germany hopes to win a two-year stint on the council.

France will be the only EU country with a permanent seat after Britain leaves the 28-nation EU next year.

Germany has long sought a permanent seat. Along with Belgium, it’s expected to win a non-permanent seat Friday. Germany last held such a seat in 2011-2012.

Merkel said in Berlin Thursday that, as long as there is no fundamental U.N. reform, “we should, whenever a European member state gets a non-permanent U.N. seat ... coordinate these seats Europe-wide and make them practically European seats.”

She said that would “greatly strengthen the consistency and coherence of our foreign policy.”

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.