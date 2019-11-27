French President Emmanuel Macron’s recent public criticism of NATO — notably a perceived lack of U.S. leadership, concerns about Turkey since it invaded northern Syria without warning its allies, and the need for Europe to take on more security responsibilities — has shaken the alliance.
Merkel said that “it is of geostrategic significance for NATO that Turkey is in” the alliance.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.