U.S. lawmakers passed legislation in December providing for sanctions against individuals and companies involved with the vessels laying the pipeline. Further U.S. action is under consideration.
“The kind of extraterritorial sanctions being imposed by the United States of America do not correspond to our understanding of the law, and so neither do the deliberations ongoing at the moment,” Merkel said in a question-and-answer session in the German parliament.
“One has to concede that the construction process is complicated by this, but we think all the same that it is right to complete this project and we are acting in this spirit,” she added.
