The Little Mermaid was created in tribute to the Danish storyteller Hans Christian Andersen. Sitting on a rock at the entrance of the Copenhagen harbor since 1913, she has been a popular target for vandals, who have blown her off her perch, beheaded her and painted her.
In 2010, the statue was the centerpiece of Denmark’s official pavilion at the World Exhibition in Shanghai for a six-month period.
