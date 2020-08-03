The tree broke the force of the crash and the plane proceeded to hit a first-floor balcony above the coffee shop before settling with its tail on the ground against the building’s facade, without catching fire. The coffee shop was closed at the time.
The pilot was taken to hospital with non life-threatening injuries, while nobody else was hurt.
Police said that the young man lived in a nearby village, and that his mother, who works in Proti, was at her work at the time of the crash.
The cause of the crash was not immediately clear.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.