The government says it will move ahead with plans to build the new facilities on appropriated land and has promised to replace existing camps where conditions of severe overcrowding have worsened in recent months.
Many island residents and the local authorities vehemently oppose the plan, arguing that the migrants and asylum seekers should be moved to the Greek mainland.
