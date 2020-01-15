Nearly 75,000 migrants and refugees arrived in Greece last year, a 50% increase from the annual total in 2018, according to data from the United Nations Refugee Agency, UNHCR.

More than 80% of last year’s arrivals were on Greek islands facing the Turkish coast where severe conditions of overcrowding at migrant camps have worsened over the winter despite government efforts to provide more accommodation space on the mainland.

Notis Mitarachi, a former deputy minister for labor and social affairs, was sworn in Wednesday as the new migration affairs minister.