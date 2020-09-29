Officials from the Health Ministry said results Tuesday from rapid-diagnostic tests given to 150 crew members were all negative, adding that the emergency that halted the cruise would be lifted once the results were confirmed through genetic tests.
Passengers had undergone coronavirus tests before boarding.
The vessel, operated by TUI Cruises, has 922 passengers and 666 crew members on board and began its trip late Sunday from the port of Iraklio, on the island of Crete.
___
Follow AP pandemic coverage at http://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.