Last week, a rescue operation was launched for a 52-year-old windsurfer who had been swept out to sea in a gale, where winds were blowing at around 40-46 miles per hour (62-74 kilometers per hour). On Jan. 6, a navy helicopter was scrambled in a severe gale, with winds at 47-63 miles per hour (75-100 kilometers per hour), to search for a 35-year-old on a stand-up paddle board off the eastern coast of Athens. Both men were successfully rescued.