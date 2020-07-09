Strong winds were blowing in the area, hampering efforts to extinguish the blaze.
Authorities said the summer camp with around 400 children was being evacuated.
Wildfires fires are common in Greece during the country’s hot, dry summers. In 2018, more than 100 people died when a fast-moving forest fire swept through the seaside settlement of Mati, northeast of the Greek capital, Athens.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.