Demonstrators, joined by the town’s mayor, blocked Athens-bound traffic, expressing concern that the migrants could be infected with COVID-19.
The 36 children and teenagers were transferred this week to the mainland from the islands of Kos and Leros as part of an effort to ease overcrowding at refugee camps.
The government says migrants moved to the mainland are tested for the new coronavirus.
Earlier this month, a fire destroyed Greece’s largest refugee camp on the island of Lesbos, days after a lockdown had been imposed due to a local virus outbreak.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.