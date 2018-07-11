NICOSIA, Cyprus — Greece’s government spokesman is suggesting that Russian diplomats stationed in the country acted unlawfully and “disrespected” the Greek state, which may lead to their expulsion.

Spokesman Dimitris Tzanakopoulos told private TV station Skai on Wednesday that at “all measures” will be taken against the Russian diplomats.

Tzakakopoulos made the remarks after daily Kathimerini reported that Greece would expel two Russian diplomats and deny entry to two others over what it said were efforts to expand Russian influence in the country.

The report quoted unnamed senior diplomatic sources saying the matter has been brewing for some time.

Russian officials also allegedly tried to bribe local government officials and senior clergymen and to interfere in negotiations to end Greece’s longstanding dispute with neighboring Macedonia over its name.

