Twenty-six minors, all from Afghanistan, were also arrested following the rioting at the detention center where protesters threw kitchen appliances at police, caused extensive property damage and set fires, according to officials from the detention center.
The minors were to be tried separately at a later date.
Despite repeated complaints by human rights groups, Greece continues to detain many unaccompanied minors. The government says it is trying to expand efforts to move the minors to other European Union countries. About 250 migrants are currently being held at the detention site.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.