Greece’s supreme court will assess Wednesday whether to annul its previous, separate decisions to extradite the 40-year-old Vinnik to the U.S. and to France.

Vinnik was arrested during a Greek family holiday in 2017 on a request from the U.S., which accuses him of laundering billions of dollars using bitcoin, the virtual currency.

Should Vinnik win Wednesday’s appeal, he’ll be freed or extradited to Russia.

