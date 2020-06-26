The bribery allegations triggered a major political dispute in Greece over the potential involvement of senior politicians.
In 2018, parliament ordered an investigation into 10 senior officials including a former conservative prime minister and the incumbent governor of Greece’s central bank. But the subsequent probe found insufficient evidence to support their indictment.
Parliament is currently investigating a former deputy justice minister over allegations that he sought to incriminate political rivals in the Novartis bribery scandal, a claim he denies.
