For most of its history the plain was a lake surrounded by swamps. It was only fully drained in 1931. But for a brief period in the 13th century B.C., local rulers changed the river courses and built huge dikes to create thousands of acres of farmland.
Just decades later, Glas and its waterworks were abandoned, while the surrounding fields reverted to wetlands for the next three millennia.
