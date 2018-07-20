THESSALONIKI, Greece — Greek police boats are searching along the Evros River on the Greek-Turkish border for a second day for a Turkish woman and her three young children missing since the boat they were using to cross the border capsized.

Shore-based rescue crews were also searching Friday for the 36-year-old woman and her three sons, aged around 6, 4 and 1. They had fled Turkey for Greece along with the woman’s husband and four others, all Turkish.

The other five, including the woman’s husband, survived and managed to swim to the Greek side of the border, where Greek authorities picked them up Thursday.

Hundreds of Turks have sought asylum in Greece since a crackdown by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the wake of a failed 2016 coup against him.

