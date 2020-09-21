The storm, named Ianos, swept across parts of western and central Greece flooding several thousand homes and damaging roads and crops on western Greek islands and western and central parts of the mainland.
A government spokesman said Monday state aid to households and businesses in flood-hit areas would range from 600 to 6,000 euros ($700-7,000) and would be granted along with tax-relief measures.
