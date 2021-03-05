The nine-month term will only remain for army conscripts who volunteer to join special forces services or serve in border areas for their entire term in uniform.
Greece last year began a major military modernization program that will include the upgrade of its aging F-16 fighter jet fleet as well as the purchase of new-generation, French-built Rafale jets and a planned frigate order that has drawn keen interest from competing U.S. and European arms makers.
Greece and neighboring Turkey are at odds over sea boundaries and mineral rights in the Aegean Sea and eastern Mediterranean, causing a tense naval buildup in the region last year.
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.