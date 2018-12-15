ATHENS, Greece — Greek authorities say a 73-year-old man hospitalized with severe burns since July has died, bringing the toll of a deadly wildfire east of Athens to 100.

The wildfire, aided by high winds, swept through the suburb of Mati, a popular seaside resort, on July 23. People were trapped inside their homes or along narrow roads as many tried to flee. Some drowned in the sea.

A database maintained by the Center for Research on the Epidemiology of Disasters in Brussels shows the wildfire was the deadliest in Europe since 1900.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.