Finance Minister Christos Staikouras said the decision would improve Greek debt sustainability and boost market confidence in the country which underwent a painful financial crisis in 2010.
From 2010-2018, Greece survived on bailout loans from its European partners and the IMF. In return, it balanced its budget, slashing spending and hiking taxes.
The country proposes to repay 2.7 billion euros ($3 billion) to the IMF that carry an average annual interest rate of 4.9%.
