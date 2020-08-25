Five nearby vessels and one air force helicopter were participating in the search, as were one navy ship and three coast guard vessels.
The coast guard said authorities had received a distress call from the passengers on the vessel. There was no immediate information as to what kind of vessel it was, how many people were on board or what their nationalities were.
Thousands of people continue to make their way clandestinely to the Greek islands from the nearby Turkish coast, paying smugglers to ferry them in often unseaworthy, overcrowded inflatable dinghies or other vessels.
