Residents in some nearby areas were notified to evacuate their homes and head to beaches as a precaution. Authorities closed off main roads leading to the archaeological site of Sounio.
The fire service said about 180 firefighters were trying to contain the wildfire raging through forest, olive groves, scrub and vineyards in the Feriza area near Kalyvia, assisted by eight water-dropping helicopters and five planes, as well as local volunteers.
Other wildfires were burning near Nea Makri, a seaside resort east of Athens, on the islands of Andros, Thassos and Crete, and in two locations in the southern Peloponnese region.
Wildfires are common during Greece’s hot, arid summers. In 2018, a major blaze that swept through the Mati resort, a short distance south of Nea Makri, caused 102 deaths.
