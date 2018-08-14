ATHENS, Greece — Greek authorities say the death toll from last month’s devastating forest fire near Athens has climbed to 96 after a 68-year old man died of his injuries in a hospital.

The fire service said in a statement late Tuesday that a total 13 people have succumbed to burns in hospital following the July 23 blaze at the seaside resort of Mati.

A judicial investigation is underway into the causes of the blaze and into whether authorities responded competently to the blaze, which was Greece’s deadliest in decades.

