ATHENS, Greece — Greek opponents of an agreement that calls for neighboring Macedonia to change its name to “North Macedonia” and for Greece to end its objections to the country joining NATO have filed a lawsuit seeking to have the deal declared unconstitutional.

A group of organizations said Thursday it has appealed to Greece’s supreme court to nullify the “nightmare” agreement.

The group argues that the preliminary agreement negotiated by the two countries’ prime ministers should have been ratified by Greece’s parliament before it was signed by their foreign ministers.

It also maintains the deal could lead to changes to Greece’s northern borders, causes “irreparable damage to the Greek nation” and should have been preceded by a referendum.

Hardliners in both countries oppose the deal, saying it concedes too much to the other country.

