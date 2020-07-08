The government says the changes are aimed at preventing numerous small rallies that frequently block or disrupt traffic, but opponents say the measures go too far and could stifle public dissent.
The government was forced to make late changes to the bill, lowering the liability of protest organizers, after parliament’s legislative review committee said some items in the draft law were legally problematic.
Labor unions have planned demonstrations outside parliament Thursday during the final stages of the debate.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.