Diamataris, a New York-based publisher, had come under criticism following reports that he never graduated from an MBA course at Columbia University that was listed on his resume on the ministry website.

He later said he had attended lectures but never received the degree “for financial reasons.”

Diamataris said he resigned following “personal attacks ... meant to harm the government and the prime minister.”

He was appointed when Mitsotakis’ government was sworn in in July.

