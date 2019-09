Police said Thursday the gangs were suspected of being active in Greece at least since early 2018 and sold many of the plundered artifacts dating from ancient times to the 19th century.

Eight suspects were arrested Wednesday in the towns of Larisa and Karditsa. A policeman was among another 13 people charged with involvement in the gangs’ alleged activities.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.