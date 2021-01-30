The operation, conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration’s Athens office, took place Friday, police said.
The three, a 37-year-old Albanian citizen, a 36-year-old Croat and a 35-year-old Greek citizen born in Albania, were arrested in central Thessaloniki as they met to decide how to sell the cocaine. A van containing most of the 260 packages was impounded and an apartment rented by the Croat was searched.
The three will appear before an examining magistrate later Saturday.
