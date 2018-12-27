ATHENS, Greece — Police in Greece say an officer has been injured in a small explosion outside a church in central Athens while responding to a call to investigate a suspicious package.

The blast occurred early Thursday outside the Orthodox church of Agios Dionysios in the upscale Kolonaki area of central Athens.

The injured officer was taken to a military hospital in the capital, and colleagues say his injuries are not life-threatening.

Authorities have already been on alert following a Dec. 17 attack on the private Skai television station when a powerful bomb damaged the front of the building.

Militant far-left and anarchist groups have carried out attacks over the Christmas holidays in recent years.

