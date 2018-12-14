Riot police take cover as protesters throw fireworks during a rally in the northern Greek city of Thessaloniki, Friday, Dec. 14, 2018. Hundreds of people protest against government efforts to end a three-decade-old dispute with neighboring Macedonia as the Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras delivered a speech to party cadres and supporters. (Giannis Papanikos/Associated Press)

THESSALONIKI, Greece — Police in northern Greece have used tear gas and water cannon to disperse anti-government protesters opposed to a proposed agreement with neighbor Macedonia that would end a decades-long name dispute.

The protesters challenged a heavily patrolled police cordon late Friday in the northern city of Thessaloniki where left-wing Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras spoke to supporters in a televised address.

Under the proposed deal, Greece’s neighbor will change its name to “North Macedonia” and Athens would drop its objections to the country’s accession to NATO and eventually the European Union.

Opponents of the agreement, including the opposition conservatives, argue that it would fail to safeguard Greece’s ancient Macedonian heritage and would pose a potential threat to its territory.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.