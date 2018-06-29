MADRID — A Spanish marine conservation group says it seen a great white shark in Spanish waters in the Mediterranean Sea, a rare sighting.

The Alnitak-Conservation in Action group posted a photo on its Facebook page of what it says is a 5-meter (16½-foot) great white shark that its researchers spotted Thursday near the Balearic Island of Cabrera just south of Mallorca.

The group says a great white shark as not been spotted in Spanish waters in nearly 30 years.

Spain’s Ministry of Ecological Transition, which handles environmental policy, could not verify the sighting.

