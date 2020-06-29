The European police coordination body, Europol, and Italy’s Carabinieri also supported the two-year investigation into the environmental crime, a Civil Guard statement said.
The suspects loaded maritime containers with second-hand items such as vehicle parts and household goods. A third of the contents was e-waste. They were sent mainly to Nigeria, but also other African countries, where they were to be sold on to buyers there. The network allegedly sourced the equipment from bins, flea markets and industrial dumps.
Electronic devices can contain cadmium, mercury, lead, arsenic, oils, gases and other substances that can harm the environment or human health when they are not properly handled.
