No immediate details were made public on the gunmen or possible motives.

An FSB statement said three attackers opened fire, two of whom were killed in a shootout with security forces. The third barricaded himself into a nearby building and was killed about an our later, the statement said.

Video posted online showed pedestrians fleeing in panic and later special forces arriving on the scene.

AD

Mash, a popular news video channel aired dramatic footage of two special forces officers running, one of whom fell after he was shot in the back when attackers opened fire from behind a column. A second appeared to throw himself to the ground.

AD

Another video it posted showed the traffic policeman crawling along a sidewalk.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, who was at a gala concert at the Kremlin to mark Russia’s Security Service Employees’ Day, which falls on Friday. Earlier, Putin held his annual news conference.

“The president was informed of that,” Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov said, according to Interfax.

AD