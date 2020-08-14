Young people in the neighborhood have been clashing with police for two nights since water authorities acted to stop people opening fire hydrants to cool off amid a weeklong heatwave.
In the early hours of Friday, youths damaged two police vehicles as riot officers moved in to restore calm. The neighborhood was peaceful by Friday morning.
There were no immediate reports of injuries.
