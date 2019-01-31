STOCKHOLM — Swedish low-cost fashion brand Hennes & Mauritz AB says its fourth-quarter profit dropped about 10 percent to 3.5 billion kronor ($390 million) as consumers continued to shift to online shopping.

The Stockholm-based group says its quarterly sales increased by 12 percent to 56.4 million kronor ($6.22 million). Full-year sales came in at 210.4 billion kronor ($23.2 billion), up 5 percent.

Chief Executive Karl-Johan Persson said Thursday it had been a “challenging year” but that the company as changing to adapt to new customer habits, including more online shopping. He said “the company’s transformation efforts are beginning to take effect.”

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.