This was their last royal hurrah before they step away from the monarchy at the end of the month. Going forward, they will stop using their His and Her Royal Highness titles and no longer live off ye olde sovereign grant funds, underwritten by taxpayers.

The couple are off to reside, at least part-time, in Canada — or maybe the United States, no one is really sure, as they haven’t bought a house yet. They want to continue to do charitable work. But they also want to be financially independent. And perhaps most of all, they want to live lives away from royal reporters.

It all happened so fast, didn’t it? Dating, the African safari, engagement, big ring, photo, Windsor wedding, Baby Archie, christening, then out of here.

A most compressed timeline, especially when compared to the very long game played by Harry’s grandmother, the queen, who at 93 has served 68 years on throne, as Britain’s longest-reigning monarch.

Meghan will have served the House of Windsor for just one year, 10 months and 12 days after marrying into the family, the British Press Association noted, adding, “She spent almost five years longer appearing on screen in the U.S. drama ‘Suits.’”

Meghan — biracial, divorced, an American, a feminist, an actress, commoner — was supposed to modernize Buckingham Palace. She and Harry, Britain’s most popular royal, could draw crowds and media coverage like no other modern royal can, even her majesty.

Exactly why they are departing the gilded cage is not crystal clear.

Harry has confessed that every time he hears the fusillade of shutters clicking from a gallery of photographers, he thinks of his mother, Princess Diana, dead at 36 — just one year older than Harry is today.

“I will not be bullied into playing a game that killed my mum,” Harry told an ITV documentary in October about the intense interest of the British media.

On the same program, Meghan said of the royal glare, “I never thought that this would be easy, but I thought it would be fair.”

Harry has also condemned the media for “racial undertones” in stories about Meghan and her family.

Their visit back to Britain has managed to cut through, and at times even compete with, the anxious headlines of coronavirus contagion and market collapse.

On Saturday, the couple received a standing ovation at the Royal Albert Hall for the annual Mountbatten Festival of Music. They dazzled in matching red outfits — Harry, who is (until the end of March) Captain General of the Royal Marines, wore a scarlet tunic bedecked with gold braid and military medals, and Meghan a red caped gown.

But the image of the week had to be the “umbrella photo” taken at Thursday night’s Endeavour Funds Award ceremony. Snapped by Samir Hussein, a veteran royal and entertainment photographer, the photo shows Harry and Meghan, seemingly smitten, arm-in-arm under an black broly in the glistening rain.

In that photo, the Daily Mail’s Jan Moir wrote, “Harry and Meghan seemed anointed with a faraway glamour, effortlessly exuding the kind of star power that exceeds anything the House of Windsor could ever provide.”

Moir said she wished them well, even as “it became clear that they have already crossed the great divide, mutating before our eyes into molten celebrities instead of dusty old royals; no longer that lowly couple from Frogmore Cottage, forever constrained by protocol and stricture.”

Hilary Mantel, the author of the best-selling Wolf Hall trilogy, about the life and times of Thomas Cromwell in the court of Henry VIII, told Harper's Bazaar UK, “I think that Meghan was too good to be true. She was a smiling face in a dull institution, she cheered the nation up no end, or at least men and women of good will.”

Mantel said, “I do think abominable racism has been involved. People who say that’s got nothing to do with it — well, they need to check their privilege.”

Watching footage on the BBC of Meghan making a surprise visit to a school in east London last week, filled with multiracial teens, showed a gifted natural performer at work in modern Britain.

The kids went a little nuts — in a good way. “Oh my God, that’s Meghan. I’m actually going to meet Meghan,” a girl gushed.

“She really is beautiful, innit?” said a beaming boy who got a hug from the Duchess.

“Charities will miss them, and I’m sure people will miss seeing them,” said Dickie Arbiter, the queen's former press secretary.

A big part of being a senior member of the royal family is championing charities. Senior royals will show up for a reception or lunch and help a charity to draw crowds and fundraise. Harry and Meghan have said that they will continue to work with their charities — or keep their “patronages” — but how this works while they are living abroad remains to be seen.

Monday’s Commonwealth Day service was the last major set-piece event in Harry and Meghan’s goodbye tour. When the couple announced in January that they wanted to redefine their roles, some commentators suggested they might exchange their duties in Britain for responsibilities related to the Commonwealth, a voluntary association of 54 countries of which the queen is the head.

But after the end of the month, Harry will no longer be representing the queen at all, and as such, will leave his role as Commonwealth Youth Ambassador. He will continue as president of the Queen's Commonwealth Trust, a charity, and Meghan will stay on as the Trust’s vice president.

Harry and Meghan are also abandoning their “SussexRoyal” branding.

In a Guardian column lamenting the departure of the young royals, journalist Tanya Gold wrote, “Meghan tried.”