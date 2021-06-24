The annual report of royal accounts also offered an insight into the inner workings of the royal household. Last year, the queen received the equivalent of $120 million — equal to $1.80 per person in Britain — from the Sovereign Grant, the publicly funded contribution to the royal family’s work. The money is spent on things like paying for staff — the bill for 508 full-time employees came in at $33.7 million — and the upkeep of royal residences. Buckingham Palace is currently undergoing a major, multiyear refurbishment.