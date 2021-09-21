A criminal case in Britain is still pending, a family spokesman said.
Last year, Dunn’s parents, Charlotte Charles and Tim Dunn, launched a U.S. federal lawsuit claiming wrongful death and seeking financial damages from Sacoolas.
The family’s spokesman, Radd Seiger, told The Washington Post that civil claim for damages, filed in the U.S. District Court in Virginia, had been “resolved.”
“I can’t tell you any more. All I’m permitted to say is the civil case is resolved, and we can now turn to the criminal case,” he said.
That case has been filed in the British court system. Sacoolas left Britain shortly after the accident, and the Dunn family wants her to return to face the criminal charges.
Britain’s new foreign secretary, Liz Truss, spoke about the case to reporters traveling with her and Prime Minister Boris Johnson in the United States this week.
Asked if this was the end of the legal fight, Truss said, “Absolutely not. We continue to press for justice for Harry.”
She said she had discussed the case with her U.S. counterpart, Secretary of State Antony Blinken.
In the course of the U.S. civil lawsuit, Sacoolas’ lawyer told the court that his client was working for U.S. intelligence. She had previously been referred to as “the wife of a U.S. diplomat” and the assertion raised questions about whether she had diplomatic immunity when she left Britain for her home in Virginia.
Jonathan Sacoolas, her husband, had been working for the U.S. government at a Royal Air Force base in Croughton, England — a base known to be used by U.S. intelligence agencies.
He was also named as a co-defendant in the U.S. civil suit. The Dunn family asserted that the Volvo SUV driven in the accident was owned by him.