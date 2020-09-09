The case has been a source of friction between British and American officials. Sacoolas left Britain shortly after the Aug. 27, 2019, accident, with the U.S. government asserting that she had diplomatic immunity.

She returned to her home in Northern Virginia. But in December, British police charged her with causing death by dangerous driving.

A British request for extradition was rejected by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, and British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab expressed “disappointment.” In a meeting with Pompeo in July, Prime Minister Boris Johnson “reiterated the need for justice to be done for Harry Dunn and his family,” according to a spokesman for 10 Downing Street.

The driver’s husband, Jonathan Sacoolas, is named as a co-defendant in the U.S. civil suit, as the Dunn family lawyers say the vehicle driven in the accident, a Volvo SUV, was owned by him.

Jonathan Sacoolas, who had diplomatic status in Britain, was working for the U.S. government at a Royal Air Force base in Croughton, which is used by American intelligence agencies.

In the lawsuit in U.S. District Court in Virginia, the lawyers for Dunn’s parents assert that Sacoolas did not call an ambulance or police after the head-on collision, although she had a cellphone with her. A passerby called the emergency service.

The force of the collision left “blood and clothing embedded in the front windshield,” the lawsuit states. “She left Harry to suffer as he lay face down on the side of the road, afraid of dying, fully conscious with multiple broken bones, including open fractures on both legs and both arms, and internal injuries.”

Sacoolas remained at the scene. The ambulance took 43 minutes to appear, according to police, because call handlers mischaracterized the extent of Dunn’s injuries. He died soon after reaching a hospital in nearby Oxford.

Two lawyers representing Anne Sacoolas did not immediately respond to The Washington Post’s request for comment.

Also on Wednesday, the parents of Harry Dunn, Charlotte Charles and Tim Dunn, are scheduled to meet with the director of public prosecutions in London.

British prosecutors have signaled that they are considering proceeding with a criminal trial against Sacoolas — in absentia or “virtually.”

The grant of immunity that was used by Anne Sacoolas was, in fact, part of a secret loophole granted to spouses of diplomats working at the air force base.

As a result of the family’s lobbying, the loophole was closed in July, by agreement between London and Washington. If a similar accident were to happen today, a spouse of a diplomat at the base would not be immune from prosecution.

Police say Sacoolas admitted that she was driving on the wrong side of the road. In Britain, vehicles drive on the left-hand side.

There is no evidence that Sacoolas was impaired or speeding. If a British court found her guilty of dangerous driving resulting in death, sentencing guidelines recommend two to five years in jail.

Dunn’s parents say they continue to grieve — and that the flight of Sacoolas to the United States under the protection of diplomatic immunity was deeply unfair.

In an interview in August with The Post, Charles said of Anne Sacoolas: “She’s a mum of three. I’ve never been able to understand the fact that she is not setting a good example to those children whatsoever.”

She said, “It doesn't matter what country or who it was that has taken the life of someone’s loved one. Justice still needs to be done.”

Radd Seiger, an adviser to the Dunn family, said Wednesday: “The parents wanted none of this. They have worked hard to avoid this. Mrs. Sacoolas and her advisers clearly do not consider the further misery this imposes on Harry’s family.”

Seiger said the British foreign secretary would be filing a “friend of the court” brief supporting the lawsuit, a move he called “extraordinary.

Theodore Leopold, a lawyer representing the Dunn family, said the lawsuit must proceed in Virginia because that is where Sacoolas now resides. He said it was possible to bring witnesses from England to Virginia to testify — or to offer their testimony via remote video links or recorded depositions.

As for the amount of money sought by the Dunn family, Leopold said, “that will be up to the jury.” Asked whether the case could settle, Leopold said, “we’re always ready to listen in good faith.”

Legal analysts said that the two sides would battle to see if the civil case ever went to trial.

Julia Ross, a law professor at Georgetown University, said the plaintiffs in such cases could argue that a Virginia court has jurisdiction because the defendant resides there.

“The jurisdiction wouldn’t be a problem,” she said. “There is no reason why you couldn’t proceed on the basis of jurisdiction because the defendant is there.”

But several other preliminary issues would need to be decided before the case went forward, and these could lead to the judge dismissing the case, Ross said.

She said that Sacoolas’s lawyers could argue for dismissal because the evidence and witnesses are in Britain — meaning that a U.S. court is not the “appropriate forum.”

Also, the court would need to decide which country’s law would apply to the case, and if it decided on British law, that, too, could help persuade a judge to dismiss the case, Ross said.

“A lot of it depends on how much evidence is really needed to prove a wrongful death case and how difficult or easy it is to take that evidence in the U.S. rather than pursue the case in the U.K,” she said.