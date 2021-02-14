“We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother,” a spokeswoman said as well-wishers flocked to social media to offer the family their congratulations.

Harry, 36, and Meghan, 39, caused a sensation in Britain last year when they stepped down as senior royals. Harry remains sixth in line to the throne — after Charles, the Prince of Wales, Prince William, Charles’ first son, and George, Charlotte and Louis, William’s sons. The baby will be eighth.

Harry and Meghan dropped their HRH titles in 2020, but are still the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. After stepping down as senior royals, they traveled to Vancouver Island in British Columbia before settling in her native Southern California.

Their second child will not automatically be born a prince or princess. Meghan and Harry opted not to give Archie a royal title when he was born.

In an opinion piece for the New York Times in November, Meghan revealed that she had suffered a miscarriage in July, and called for people on social media to be kinder to one another. The piece came after years of the couple being targeted by the relentless British tabloids.

“I knew, as I clutched my firstborn child, that I was losing my second,” she wrote. She described the “almost unbearable grief” that comes with losing a child. She urged people to try to find more time to ask others if they are ok.

Harry and Meghan’s Valentine’s Day announcement came 37 years and a day after Charles and Princess Diana announced her pregnancy with Harry. “The Romantic princess chose St. Valentine’s eve to break her marvelous news,” the Daily Express reported at the time.

The Sussexes released a photo of themselves smiling at each other while Meghan has a hand on her bump.

Misan Harriman, the photographer, tweeted: “Meg, I was there at your wedding to witness this love story begin, and my friend, I am honoured to capture it grow.