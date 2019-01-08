LONDON — Flights departing from Britain’s busiest airport were briefly suspended on Tuesday evening following a report of a drone sighting.

Heathrow Airport tweeted that it had stopped outgoing flights “as a precautionary measure” and was “working closely with the Met Police to prevent any threat to operational safety.”

London’s Metropolitan Police said that they received a report of a drone sighting in the vicinity of Heathrow airport just after 5 p.m.

By 7 p.m., Heathrow tweeted that departures had resumed.

Last month, multiple reports of drone sightings shut down Gatwick airport in the days before Christmas, causing disruption for more than 120,000 passengers.

Police have not charged anyone in relation to the Gatwick disruption. A couple was arrested, but then released without charge.

Drones can cause serious damage to an aircraft. When a drone collided with a passenger plane over Quebec City, Canada, last year, the plane landed safely. But officials said a different point of impact could have been devastating.

Britain’s Transport Secretary Chris Grayling said Tuesday that “the military are preparing to deploy the equipment used at Gatwick at Heathrow quickly should it prove necessary.”

Amar Nadhir contributed to this report